Echo of the Elephants, The Story of an Elephant Family

Echo is the gentle matriarch of a family of elephants in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park. Watched over by distinguished research scientist and founder of the Amboseli Elephant Research Project, Cynthia Moss, Echo leads her charge through the rough and the smooth, good times and bad, all captured faithfully on film by award-winning photographer Martyn Colbeck. In January 1990, Cynthia and Martyn embarked on the first of what would ultimately be four exceptional films produced over thirteen years in the shadow of the Great White Mountain, Kilimanjaro, documenting the lives of one elephant family for the BBC’s Natural History Unit. These uniquely moving and unforgettable films have wider implications for our understanding of elephants everywhere.