Not Available

As if it were possible, Edan adds even further color to his newest release, Echo Party, with Edan’s Echo Party Movie, an energetic visual expression of his music. Produced/directed by Tom Fitzgerald, Cut Chemist’s go-to video man who works also for Cinefamily in L.A., Edan’s Echo Party Movie is a fast-paced, retro conglomeration of unrelated and interesting video clips from the 60's, 70’s and 80’s that prove to be like a Sour Patch Kid for the eye.