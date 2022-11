Not Available

On two magical evenings in August 2001, Ian McCulloch and Will Sargeant, founding fathers of the punk darlings Echo and the Bunnymen, joined their current bandmates for a special live performance at Paul McCartney's Liverpool Institute for the Performing Arts. The result is this stunning video (featuring 21 live tracks and 4 bonus videos) that's sure to resonate with the band's loyal, dedicated and fervent fan base.