Echoes: Live From The Dark Side (A Tribute To Pink Floyd)

Not Available

Since many years Echoes, the band around guitarist and singer Oliver Hartmann (Avantasia, Hartmann, ex-Rock Meets Classic), is well known as frontman of the most popular and successful German Pink Floyd Tribute meanwhile touring across Europe and far beyond the borders of Germany. With their successful live DVD/CD "Barefoot To The Moon" (No. #20 at the Media Control Charts Germany 2015), recorded and arranged with pure acoustic instruments and supported by a four-piece string ensemble from Prague, the band has impressively shown that the original's great heritage can be interpreted in an interesting, inspiring and absolutely creative way. Now in early 2019, the group will release their successor and electrical continuation entitled 'Live From The Dark Side (A Tribute To Pink Floyd)", recorded live at 'Rock Of Ages Festival 2018' in Rottenburg-Seebronn, Germany.