Not Available

"Echoes of Creation" is a remarkable new program by Emmy Award Winning director Jan Nickman and Grammy nominated composer David Arkenstone that takes you beyond the discussion 'about' the natural world and into an experience it 'with it'. Feel the wisdom of 3,000 year old sequoias of California, the lush beauty of the rain forests of Washington and the pristine majesty of Alaska like never before. Remember who you truly are - a part of it - as you swim with humpbacks, soar with eagles and connect with this deeply profound journey. Specifically designed for repeated play, "Echoes of Creation" is a one-of-a-kind field trip you will want to take again and again. Featuring music by Grammy nominated composer David Arkenstone and poetic spoken word by Karen Hutton. Beauty is here and you are here. Do you remember?