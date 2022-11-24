Not Available

Echoes of the Invisible interweaves a mosaic of profound quests: a blind man running alone from the lowest point in the western hemisphere to the highest mountain peak in the U.S.; artist Rachel Sussman’s struggles to photograph the oldest continuously living things on Earth; journalist Paul Salopek’s 21,000-mile walk retracing the migration route through which our ancestors first discovered the planet; astronomers and physicists attempting to see into the furthest depths of time; and monks probing the most extreme environment of all - the human heart. They discover, in their own way, something that transcends all that divides us in a world lost in the speed and noise of the digital age.