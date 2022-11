Not Available

Irrintziaren Oihartzunak (Echoing Calls) is a portrait of the creative exile of Mirentxu Loyarte (1938, Pamplona, Spain), one of those brave, unknown pioneers of European cinema. From a perspective which aims to examine the film-maker's memory and work, this is the story of a meeting, the search for a cinematographic treasure made of flesh and bone: a character she cannot or does not want to remember.