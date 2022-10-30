Not Available

A clique gathers in a house in the country to hold its own personal funeral ceremony for a friend who has committed suicide. It's not unusual for extreme situations to lure people out of their shells. In this case, the suicide prompts them to switch off for a while; this weekend at least, these young people are no longer thinking about tomorrow. Instead, they surrender entirely to the moment and give their feelings free reign. They dance, love, argue, drink, go for walks, or take naps. But they also remember their dead friend, who is present in all their thoughts and conversations.