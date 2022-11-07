Eclíptica Willkommen Mexiko

Not Available

Luciano is a mexican artist living in Berlin, with his Art he wage a symbolic battle between ideologies in the world. Luciano was united with the fashion photographer Anne, however they broke up after they found the challenges of living in this European city. A day walking the streets of Berlin takes place the reunion of Luciano with his old American friend Ashley that he met years ago in a mexican beach, confident with his friend Luciano realizes his love for Anne but also his infidelities, the random story from the jewish man Uriel Goldstein and his family in the Nazi Germany presents his affairs and his search for salvation in Berlin.