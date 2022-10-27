Eco Migrants: The Case of Bhola Island

Not Available

This documentary film is about many thousand people forced to leave their homes following floods across Bhola Island (Bangladesh) in 2005. For these purposes, the movie tries to capture both the phenomenon of environmental displacement itself, and the problems of people affected by its consequences. Apart from theoretical considerations, it also examines which main factors force Bhola people to abandon their homes. Both long-term environmental hazards and short-lived natural disasters are investigated here, and it is shown how they entail significant implications for the dynamics of population mobility. Credited cast include: Katherine Jacobsen, Bogumil Terminski and Nancy Schneider