Economic Freedom in Action: Changing Lives

Not Available

From honey bees in Chile to a Paul Frank store in Slovakia. From a food distribution service in Zambia to a North Korean defector who serves as a venture capitalist to his fellow defectors in South Korea, witness economic freedom in action, transforming lives ... and entire nations. Swedish scholar Johan Norberg showcases five stories demonstrating how people can lift themselves from poverty when given the opportunity. Program also features the Fraser Institute's Economic Freedom of the World Report with an explanation of how the index works.