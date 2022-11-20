Not Available

Ecosystem 5 ~ A Tremulous Stone

    The ecosystem series which started in 1981 counts 15 and is still growing, becoming Koike's lifework. Through the series, Koike has shot a huge amount – thousands – of still photos of objective motifs, from ocean creatures, microbes, and granite to artificial material such as fishing nets. Those photos are developed with a specialized method then reshot with movie film. The style has been thoroughly continued. The images that are created as a result tower before our eyes as an overwhelming visual experience. Each motif has been repeatedly decomposed and reconstructed of its "attribution" and "meaning", causing a shocking Gestalt breakdown for the audience.

