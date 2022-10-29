Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

Not Available

Seven women aged between 40 and 80 join the Leaf-Watching & Grand Mythical Waterfall & Hot Spring tour. The women chat, pick berries, take photos and generally enjoy themselves as they follow their unreliable guide to the waterfall. Then the guide disappears, leaving the women stranded in the woods. Thrown into an experience far removed from their ordinary lives, they become reflective. An open casting call was held to search for seven women over the age of 40. Acting experience was not required. Director Okita's screenplay comes to life when the cast's unique presence and talents combine with the characters.