2012

Ecstasy

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 2012

Studio

Tribeca Film

ECSTASY is a dark romantic comedy, based on the controversial book, “Ecstasy”, by Irvine Welsh. “Ecstasy”, was translated into 20 languages and was a number one bestseller in over 20 countries. Mr. Welsh’s first book, “Trainspotting”, published in 1993, (and voted by Waterstone, Europe’s largest bookstore chain, as one of the Ten Best Books of the Century), sold over 1 million copies in the UK alone, and has its own Cinematic Cinderella success story.

Cast

Kristin KreukHeather Thompson
Carlo RotaSolo
Billy BoydWoodsy
Keram Malicki-SánchezAlly
Stephen McHattieJim Buist
Natalie BrownMarie

View Full Cast >

Images