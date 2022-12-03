Not Available

A strange character has been seen passing through the streets of Quito with a medical bag in hand; inside of him there is a medicine, but it is not what you imagine. It's Baltasar, a marijuana dealer who, after running out of harvest, turns to two eccentric old men. They offer you a new variety: the Ecuatorian Shetta. Baltasar begins to distribute it; but the day is complicated by the arrival of his little daughter, Catalina. Together they will go through chifas, doubts about UFOs and encounters with the police.