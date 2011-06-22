2011

From the director of Is It Just Me? comes this sparkling romantic comedy which takes online dating to the extreme! Marshall is an over-worked ad exec who is suffering from a serious case of the seven year itch with his loving boyfriend. As Marshall’s 30th birthday nears he sets hell-bent on changing his life and comes across a mysterious dating app called eCupid which quickly turns his world upside down, overwhelming him sexy guys at every turn! Firing on all cylinders with a sharp script, hot cast and even an extended cameo from Hollywood legend Morgan Fairchild, eCupid will win your heart!