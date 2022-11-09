ECW Big Ass Extreme Bash

Not Available

Date: 1996, March 09 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Attendance: 1,200 Axl Rotten vs. JT Smith The Bad Crew (Dog and Rose) vs. El Puerto Riqueño and Damien Stone ECW World Tag Team Championship Match Buh Buh Ray Dudley and Hack Myers vs. The Eliminators (Kronus and Saturn) (c) Two out of Three Falls Match Juventud Guerrera vs. Rey Misterio, Jr. Chris Jericho vs. Taz Cactus Jack vs. Mikey Whipwreck The Bruise Brothers (Ron Bruise and Don Bruise) vs. The Pitbulls (Pitbull #1 and Pitbull #2) Big Titan vs. Sabu ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match Raven vs. Shane Douglas Three Way Match The Headhunters (Headhunter A and Headhunter B) vs. The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed and New Jack) vs. The Sandman and Too Cold Scorpio