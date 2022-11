Not Available

Born to Be Wired 1997 is an event put on by Extreme Championship Wrestling which took place on August 9, 1997 at Asylum Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ECW World Heavyweight Champion "The Hardcore Legend" Terry Funk defends the gold against "The Homicidal Suicidal Genocidal Death-Defying Maniac" Sabu in an infamous no-rope barbed wire match, and more.