ECW December to Dismember

December to Dismember (2006) was a PPV event produced by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which took place on December 3, 2006 at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. The event starred wrestlers from the ECW brand . The main attraction on the event card was an Extreme Elimination Chamber match for the ECW World Championship. The six participants were defending champion Big Show, Bobby Lashley, Rob Van Dam, Hardcore Holly, CM Punk and Test. The featured bout on the undercard was a tag team bout between The Hardys and MNM (Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro). The event had an attendance of 4,800 and received about 90,000 pay-per-view buys, the lowest buyrate in WWE history.