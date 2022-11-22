Not Available

Extreme Championship Wrestling is back with a vengeance. After a four-year hiatus, the maniacal Paul Heyman and his band of Extremists have returned, delivering the "anything goes" Extreme Rules matches that sports-entertainment fans have come to love. ECW: Extreme Rules will deliver some of the best matches of today, mixed with incredible early ECW matches that set the standard. This two-disc collection is hosted by Tazz and Joey Styles, and includes their alternate commentary of the legendary Extreme Death Match between Tazz and Sabu from Living Dangerously 1999 to unify the FTW and ECW championships. Also, Tommy Dreamer and Jonathan Coachman provide alternative commentary of the jaw-dropping Scaffold Match between Dreamer and Brian Lee from High Incident 1996.