ECW Hardcore Heaven 1996

Date: 1996, June 22 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Attendance: 1,250 Mikey Whipwreck vs. Shane Douglas The Dudleys (Buh Buh Ray Dudley and Big Dick Dudley) vs. The Full Blooded Italians (JT Smith and Little Guido) Paul Varelans vs. Taz ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match Raven (c) vs. Terry Gordy ECW World Tag Team Championship Match The Eliminators (Saturn and Kronus) (c) vs. The Gangstas (New Jack and Mustapha Saed) Axl Rotten and Hack Myers vs. The Samoan Gangsta Party (Samu and Matty Smalls) ECW World Television Championship Match Chris Jericho vs. Pitbull #2 (c) Weapons Match Brian Lee vs. Tommy Dreamer Rob Van Dam vs. Sabu