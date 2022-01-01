ECW Hardcore Heaven 1997

Not Available

Hardcore Heaven 1997 took place on August 17, 1997 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was the first Hardcore Heaven to be broadcast on pay-per-view. The main event was Sabu defending the ECW World Heavyweight Championship against Terry Funk and Shane Douglase in a Three-Way Dance. Also on the card was Tommy Dreamer vs Jerry Lawler, Al Snow vs Rob Van Dam, Spike Dudley vs Bam Bam Bigelow, Taz defending the ECW World Television Championship against Chris Candido, and 2 ECW World Tag Team Championship title defenses in the same evening featuring the three teams of The Dudley Boyz, The Gangstas, and PG-13.