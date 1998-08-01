ECW Heatwave

1998

On August 2, 1998, the fiercest and most emotionally charged battles fought in the history of Extreme Championship Wrestling took place live for the world to witness on Pay-Per-View. With tensions at an all time high, hardcore combatants collided at the Hara Arena in Dayton, Ohio during a virtual Heatwave unleashed in the name of violence and retribution! DUDLEYVILLE STREET FIGHT! Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman & Little Spike Dudley vs. The Dudley Boyz FTW DEATH MATCH! FTW champion Taz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow ECW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP! Champions Sabu & Rob Van Dam vs. Hayabusa & Jinsei Shinzaki INTERNATIONAL WARFARE! Mike Awesome vs. Masato Tanaka FORMER PARTNERS COLLIDE! Chris Candido vs. Lance Storm THE SUMMER SERIES FINALS! Justin Credible vs. Jerry Lynn