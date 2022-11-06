ECW Holiday Hell

Not Available

Extreme Championship Wrestling's 3rd Holiday Hell Pay-Per-View originally Aired in 1995 live at Lost Battalion Hall in Rego Park, Queens, New York City, New York, US Taz vs. Koji Nakagawa Hack Myers vs. J.T Smith Mikey Wipwreck vs. 2 Cold Scorpio (Title Match) The Eliminators vs. The Pitbulls Tommy Dreamer vs. The Blue Meanie Tommy Dreamer vs. Stevie Richards Tommy Dreamer vs. Raven Bruiser Mastino vs. El Puerto Ricano Buh Buh Ray Dudley vs. The Blue Meanie The Sandman vs. Stevie Richards (Title Match) The Gangstas vs. Public Enemy Sabu vs. Cactus Jack