With Kimona Wanalaya in town, Shane Douglas takes to the ring to challenge Raven for the ECW World Heavyweight Title in the main event. Respect is earned when Rob Van Dam goes one-on-one with Sabu. The Dudley Boyz take on The Pitbulls in a Tag Team Match. Plus, Taz and Devon Storm meet in singles action, Brian Lee battles Tommy Dreamer, and more!