ECW House Party '96

Not Available

Date: 1996, January 05 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Attendance: 1,150 Rey Misterio, Jr. and 911 vs. The Eliminators (Saturn and Kronus) Axl Rotten vs. Rob Van Dam ECW World Television Championship Match Mikey Whipwreck (c) vs. Too Cold Scorpio Hack Myers vs. Taz Buh Buh Ray Dudley vs. Jimmy Del Ray The Bad Crew (Dog and Rose) vs. JT Smith and Tony Stetson ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match Konnan vs. The Sandman (c) Sabu vs. Stevie Richards The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge and Rocco Rock) vs. The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed and New Jack)