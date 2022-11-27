ECW House Party '98

Not Available

Date: 1998, January 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Attendance: 1,650 Axl Rotten, Balls Mahoney and Tommy Dreamer vs. The Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido, Tommy Rich and Tracy Smothers) Chris Candido vs. Jerry Lynn Gran Hamada vs. Gran Naniwa Al Snow vs. Roadkill The Great Sasuke vs. Justin Credible Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Rob Van Dam Taz vs. Too Cold Scorpio The Dudleys (Buh Buh Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) vs. The Gangstanators (Kronus and New Jack) Stairway to Hell Match Sabu vs. The Sandman