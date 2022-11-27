Not Available

ECW House Party '99

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW)

    Date: 1999, January 16 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Commentator: Joey Styles Two on One Handicap Match Danny Doring and Roadkill vs. Spike Dudley Chris Chetti vs. Steve Corino Antifaz del Norte and Nova vs. The Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke) Super Crazy vs. Yoshihiro Tajiri Three Way Match Justin Credible vs. Lance Storm vs. Tommy Dreamer ECW World Tag Team Championship Match Axl Rotten and Balls Mahoney vs. Rob Van Dam and Sabu (c) Kronus vs. Ulf Herman ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match Chris Candido vs. Taz (c) ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match Shane Douglas vs. Taz (c) Sid Vicious vs. Skull Von Krush

