ECW Natural Born Killaz

Not Available

Date: 1996, August 24 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Attendance: 1,400 ECW European Junior Heavyweight Championship Match Little Guido vs. Mikey Whipwreck (c) Doug Furnas vs. Rob Van Dam Devon Storm vs. Louie Spicolli D-Von Dudley and Axl Rotten vs. The Dudleys (Buh Buh Ray Dudley and Big Dick Dudley) Lady Alexandra vs. Lori Fullington Badstreet Match Brian Lee vs. Terry Gordy Taz vs. Tommy Dreamer Double Dog Collar Match The Sandman and Pitbull #2 vs. Raven and Shane Douglas ECW World Tag Team Championship Match The Eliminators (Saturn and Kronus) vs. The Gangstas (New Jack and Mustapha Saed) (c)