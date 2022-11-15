ECW November to Remember 1996

Not Available

Date: 1996, November 16 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Attendance: 1,250 Big Stevie Cool vs. David Tyler Morton Jericho Axl Rotten vs. Hack Meyers Buh Buh Ray Dudley vs. D-Von Dudley The Eliminators (Saturn and Kronus) vs. Sabu and Rob Van Dam Chris Candido vs. Mikey Whipwreck Three Way, Elimination Match for the ECW World Tag Team Championship The Eliminators (Kronus and Saturn) vs. The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed and New Jack) (c) vs. Rob Van Dam and Sabu Loser Leaves Town Match Devon Storm vs. Too Cold Scorpio Loser Leaves Town Match JT Smith vs. Too Cold Scorpio Loser Leaves Town Match Hack Meyers vs. Too Cold Scorpio Loser Leaves Town Match Louie Spicolli vs. Too Cold Scorpio ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match Raven vs. The Sandman (c) Triple Threat (Shane Douglas and Brian Lee) vs. Terry Funk and Tommy Dreamer