2005

ECW One Night Stand (2005) was a professional wrestling PPV event produced by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It was held on June 12, 2005 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York.The main event was a tag team match between The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray and D-Von) and the team of Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman. Two of the matches on the undercard were Chris Benoit versus Eddie Guerrero, and Mike Awesome versus Masato Tanaka. Rob Van dam, who had proposed the idea to Vince McMahon, could not compete due to injury but would go on to headline the 2006 event against John Cena.