2005

ECW One Night Stand 2005

Release Date

June 11th, 2005

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

ECW One Night Stand (2005) was a professional wrestling PPV event produced by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It was held on June 12, 2005 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York.The main event was a tag team match between The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray and D-Von) and the team of Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman. Two of the matches on the undercard were Chris Benoit versus Eddie Guerrero, and Mike Awesome versus Masato Tanaka. Rob Van dam, who had proposed the idea to Vince McMahon, could not compete due to injury but would go on to headline the 2006 event against John Cena.

Cast

Devon HughesD-Von Dudley
Thomas LaughlinTommy Dreamer
Jim FullingtonThe Sandman
Chris BenoitHimself
Eddie GuerreroHimself
Michael AlfonsoMike Awesome

