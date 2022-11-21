ECW: The Best of Cactus Jack

Not Available

Cactus Jack the most violent of Mick Foley's personalities invokes imagery of violence, bloodshed and sheer uninhabited brutality. He is a performer who went above and beyond the call of duty to achieve victory, leaving logic and sanity behind in order to accomplish his goals. When Cactus Jack competed, two things were guaranteed: all out Mayhem and a hospital ride for his unfortunate opponent. Whether Mick Foley was ripping apart arenas or engrossing fans with his one of a kind interviews, it was impossible to deny that there may never have been a performer who exemplified the hardcore, in your face style of Extreme Championship Wrestling. This is, for the first time anywhere, the complete story of Mick Foley's Extreme Experience.