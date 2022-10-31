Ed Byrne: Different Class

Not Available

Half toff, half pikey, all comic! Ed Byrne is undoubtedly one of the funniest comics working today and his Different Class tour has been his most successful show ever. Lauded by critics and audiences alike, this blistering one man show takes in such diverse topics as WAGs, Goths, the class system and DVD piracy as well as frank and honest tales about Ed s upbringing, his parents and his recent nuptials. Filmed in Glasgow, the city where he started as a stand up 16 years ago, Different Class shows Byrne at the very top of his game and demonstrates why he really is in a class of his own.