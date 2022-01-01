Not Available

Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Edifying Ed-Ventures is an original animated television series created by Danny Antonucci and produced by Canadian-based a.k.a. Cartoon. It premiered on Cartoon Network on January 4, 1999. Ed, Edd n Eddy is one of Cartoon Network's longest running and is considered one of its most successful franchises and the longest-running of the channel's original Cartoon Cartoons. The series revolves around three adolescent boys collectively known as "the Eds," who hang around in a suburban cul-de-sac. Unofficially led by Eddy, the Eds constantly scheme to make money off their peers, in order to purchase their favorite confectionery: jawbreakers. However, their plans usually fail, leaving them in various predicaments.