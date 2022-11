Not Available

Ed lives in Wisconsin, but he's just been dumped by his girlfriend. So he moves to New York City for a big change...but will he ever find love again? He loves his new job studying the genetics of different strains of rice. He has a good partnership with his promiscuous roommate Ray. And he's made some great friends, characters at the local diner. But then there's Natalie (Lee for short). She's just what Ed thinks he's looking for, and she's available...or is she?