Ed Sheeran: VH1 Storytellers

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will kick off an all-new season of “VH1 Storytellers” LIVE from Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, January 24, 2015. VH1 is rewriting the script on its critically acclaimed music franchise “VH1 Storytellers,” and for the first time in network history, the series will be broadcast LIVE from a venue of special meaning to the performing artist. In this tradition, Sheeran will perform and share personal stories from his life that have inspired his chart-topping songs from Whelan’s in Dublin, the venue where he first saw the artist that made him want to pursue music — Damien Rice. “It’s amazing to come back to perform at a place that means so much to me personally,” says Sheeran. “I was only about 11 or 12 years old when I saw Damien play at Whelan’s, and that night literally changed my life. The time he spent talking with me after the show made all the difference. It inspired me in a way that I only hope to do for someone else.”