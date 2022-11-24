Ed Sullivan Presents: The Beatles

Not Available

This collection consists of four of the most cherished shows in television history. On February 9, 1964, The Beatles made their debut TV appearance in the U.S. on the Ed Sullivan Show. 73 million Americans watched and Beatlemania is born! Other shows included were February 16, 1964, February 23, 1964, and September 12, 1965. Includes 20 song performances, as well as the rest of the four Ed Sullivan shows. Also included in some special editions is the show rehearsal (Deauville Hotel, Miami - Feb.16, 1964)