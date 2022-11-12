Ed Sullivan's Rock 'n' Roll Classics: The British Invasion

Not Available

On Sunday nights throughout the '50s and '60s, Ed Sullivan brought pop culture into America's living rooms with the most influential show of its kind. If you made it there, you had it made because for the first time, the entire county was at home watching. During the course of the show's run, many of the early rock and roll legends were featured in career-defining performances. These cultural milestones have been compiled for Ed Sullivan's Rock 'n' Roll Classics, along with archival footage and narration for insight on the artists, their eras, and their classic appearances. Now seen with half a century of hindsight , it's clear Ed Sullivan was right--his was a really big show