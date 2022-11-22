Ed Wood\'s The Young Marrieds

Not Available

Alpha Blue Archives proudly presents a new, digitally mastered release of Ed Wood's XXX erotic swan song The Young Marrieds (1971, 52 min. ) Lost for over 40 years and saturated with Wood's low-budget eccentricity and excess, the film triumphs as an explicit sex flick thanks to the frisky innocence of Alice Friedland in one of her few hardcore roles. Eccentric pulp writer and legendary cult director Ed Wood, Jr. was more famously known for his 1950s B-movie classics Plan 9 From Outer Space and Bride Of The Monster (as well his portrayal by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton's 1994 biopic Ed Wood), but he ended his bizarre life and career as a writer/director of obscure 1970s X-rated films. Packed with rare Alice Friedland extras including the complete feature films Kiss My Analyst (47 min. ), Analyze Your Sex (47 min. ), The Adventures Of Flash Beaver (63 min. ), her lost Diverse Industries solo loop.