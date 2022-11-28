Not Available

E'dam Baree

    The film focuses on the life of two brothers who died in their lives from orphanage. One of them worked in the police force and was promoted to the rank of brigadier. He is an unusual lover of his work. The second brother is a physician specializing in medical analysis, (Egypt), which leads him to try to detect the corrupt persons responsible for the supply of these pesticides by subjecting them to scientific analysis, but in light of all this there is disagreement between the two brothers on the background of this discovery.

