1983

Eddie Macon's Run

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 22nd, 1983

Studio

Universal Pictures

Eddie Macon is running from a nightmare... running to a dream... running for his life and his time is running out. He's escaped a Texas prison for the second time (risking life imprisonment if caught) to make it back to his wife and son. Relentlessly pursued by ruthless truant officer, Carl Marzack, who feels he must prove he can still 'get his man' by returning Macon to jail at any cost.

Cast

John SchneiderEddie Macon
Leah AyresChris Macon
Lee PurcellJilly Buck
Tom NoonanDarryl Potts
Jay O. SandersRudy Potts
Nesbitt BlaisdellSheriff Nighblack

View Full Cast >

Images