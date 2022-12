Not Available

Eddy is just eighteen and is panting for his first feel of a man's cock in his mouth. But he can't seem to find any gay sex, so he contents himself with spying on the boys down the local scuba-diving school where the hunky instructors can't keep their hands off the athletic young lads they're teaching. One day Eddy gets caught wanking by two sexy studs. Is he in trouble or in for the shag of his life? Eight super lads and hunks in The Boy Who Liked To Watch.