This experimental film is made with a fast cutting technique that’s often used for music videos. Strictly speaking, it is a video to a rap track mixed from a recorded monologue of an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor Janine and complemented with couplets by a young American rapper Kapoo. The symphony of life and memory, of rhythm and words, performed by means of radical montage, tells about a mysterious person by the name of Edek.