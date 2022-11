Not Available

Is cycling easy in winter? Bunny like no one knows the answer to this question, because every morning he goes to school a short road through the forest, unlike his friend Hedgehog. The hedgehog does not like anything new and goes to school on a trolley bus, and although this trip is not so exciting, it is safe. Does a bunny like fun or a bunny fun? Unknown It is only clear that he does not care about any forest obstacles!