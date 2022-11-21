Not Available

At the bottom of South America, where the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans collide, is Patagonia, one of the last great wild Edens on Earth. Join National Geographic on a journey to this breathtaking subantarctic region and its crowned jewel—Tierra del Fuego—a beautifully desolate island at its most southern tip. Home to Magellanic penguins, elephant seals, right whales, and guanacos, this stark, wind-whipped wilderness now faces its greatest challenge: recovering from the misguided actions of man. With stunning footage and behind-the-scenes interviews with some of the world's most committed conservationists, Eden at the End of the World offers a wondrous glimpse into the pristine haven that is Patagonia.