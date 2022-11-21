Not Available

Eden: The Inside Story is just that - a unique, "behind-the-scenes" record of the birth of one of the world's most remarkable projects. Life at Eden was filmed day after day from before the pit was even bought to the day it opened to a blaze of worldwide publicity. The Eden Project is a visitor attraction in Cornwall, England, United Kingdom. Inside the artificial biomes are plants that are collected from all around the world. The project is located in a reclaimed Kaolinite pit, located 2 km (1.2 mi) from the town of St. Blazey and 5 km (3 mi) from the larger town of St Austell, Cornwall. The complex is dominated by two huge enclosures consisting of adjoining domes that house thousands of plant species, and each enclosure emulates a natural biome. The domes consist of hundreds of hexagonal and pentagonal, inflated, plastic cells supported by steel frames. The first dome emulates a tropical environment, and the second a Mediterranean environment.