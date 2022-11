Not Available

Recorded at the Crossroads Festival in Germany, this concert features a hard-hitting, rebellious performance by the legendary forerunner of punk rock and heavy metal. After nearly 40 years, Edgar Broughton's psychedelic rock-blues band is still performing with original members, plus Edgar's son Luke. Fans of the British group from 1960s and '70s will wax nostalgic over tunes such as "Out Demons Out," "Anthem" and "Evening Over Rooftops."