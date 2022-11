Not Available

Edgar, a broken-down race horse, becomes a fugitive from a glue factory and is ousted from his park bench and chased by the police. He upsets a peddler's cart and the peddler befriends him. He pulls the cart and in his zeal to help his new master gets them both into trouble with the police. The police radio is tuned in on a horse race and Edgar breaks loose and heads for the race track, joins and wins the race. He and the junk-man retire to a life of ease.