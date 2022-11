Not Available

Backed by powerhouse guitarist Doug Rappaport, bassist Mark Meadows and drummer Chris Frazier, legendary keyboardist-saxophonist Edgar Winter dazzles his fans with this 2003 concert at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana, California. Playing a set list highlighted by his biggest hits, Winters and crew deliver memorable renditions of songs such as "Free Ride," "Frankenstein," "Tobacco Road" and "Keep Playin' That Rock 'n' Roll."