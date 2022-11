Not Available

Through the relationships he has with people, Edgar sees them the way they really are. Although he can cope with this peculiar gift, it is not that simple for other members of his family. The arrival of his cousin, a convertible, vermouth, and the loss of a moustache are going to rock the fragile family boat. Indeed, between relatives inter-personal relationships can often get complicated, especially when a blurry father refuses to water down his wine.